mahoning county | Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people Thursday on these charges:

Arthur Tarver, 19, East Judson Avenue, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and receiving stolen property.

John Dandridge, 25, Lowell Avenue, Boardman, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Jason Gibson, 25, Griffith Street, attempted burglary and breaking and entering.

John Grizzard, 49, South Avenue, Boardman, possession of cocaine.

Nicholas Italiano, 24, Morrison Street, Struthers, two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and attempted murder.

Dawna Starr Martin, 33, Russell Avenue, and Frank Howley, 38, West Heights, burglary and receiving stolen property with repeat violent-offender specifications for Howley.

Marcia Lalama, 60, Russell Avenue, Niles, two counts of theft from elderly.

Keith Page, 56, Woodford Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts