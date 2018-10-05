KAVANAUGH HEARING | Nomination clears key Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

11:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the Senate for pushing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh past a key procedural hurdle.

Trump tweeted Friday: “Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!”

The chamber voted 51-49 to move forward with Trump’s nominee. A final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination could occur over the weekend.

White House aides and allies expressed cautious optimism Friday.

Trump, who framed the nomination as a rallying issue for Republican voters at a Thursday night rally, has been keeping in close contact with staff and Republican allies in the Senate, the White House indicated.

10:56 a.m.

There’s no guarantee that the senators who supported moving forward will back Kavanaugh on the final vote. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who voted to advance Kavanaugh, said she will announce her decision on confirmation later Friday. Also voting to move the nomination forward was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who had been undecided. But Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted against moving the nomination forward.

Kavanaugh’s nomination has been imperiled by accusations of sexual misconduct. He forcefully denied the allegations.

10:52 a.m.

9:52 a.m.

The 53-year-old judge made what was in effect his closing argument by acknowledging he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week. He was trying to brush back fresh concerns about his temperament and impartiality.

The 53-year-old judge made what was in effect his closing argument by acknowledging he became “very emotional” when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week. He was trying to brush back fresh concerns about his temperament and impartiality.

“I said a few things I should not have said,” he wrote in an article published Thursday evening. But he said he remains the same “hardworking, even-keeled” person he has always been. “Going forward, you can count on me,” he wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

The unusual op-ed, as well as a late boost from President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Minnesota, appeared aimed at winning over the three undeclared senators from the slim GOP majority — Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — and one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who also had yet to announce his position.

Friday’s vote was a procedural one to end the debate, and some fence-sitting senators could conceivably vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination but still hold out their support ahead of a final confirmation roll call over the weekend.

White House officials were cautiously optimistic going into the final push. Trump has been talking to staff and Republican allies in the Senate as the vote draws near, said a person with knowledge of the process but not authorized to speak publicly.

The White House hoped the last-minute words from Kavanaugh would ease lingering anxieties with the undecided senators.

But a top Democrat, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, said he was unmoved by the walk-back as too little too late for the conservative judge who he said had shown his partisan stripe.

“I understand his emotion and his anger, this has to be a terrible ordeal for him and his family,” Durbin said on “CBS This Morning.” “But the fire in his eyes when he turned into this partisan screed is something I’m not going to forget.”

Ahead of Friday’s voting, Republicans emerged confident that a new FBI investigation into the allegations unearthed no corroborating details, they said. But a level of uncertainty lingered as Collins and Flake spent hours Thursday poring over confidential FBI documents in a secure basement briefing room at the Capitol long after others had left.