Justin Leo's family will be honored at YSU Saturday

GIRARD — The family of Girard Officer Justin Leo, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago, will be honored Saturday during the second quarter of the Youngstown State University homecoming game against Southern Illinois University.

The Officer Justin A. Leo 324 Memorial Scholarship in Athletics will be awarded to a YSU student-athlete, according to YSU's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The scholarship was started by Leo’s parents, Dave and Pat Leo, who also awarded four Girard students with $5,000 Justin Leo Memorial Scholarships through the Trumbull County Chapter of the National Association of Wolves.

Oct. 21 will mark one year since Leo was shot and killed while answering a domestic violence call.

Leo worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and the Vienna Police Department before he was hired at the Girard Police Department, with the badge number 324.

There will be a memorial softball game between the Girard and Warren Police Departments Oct. 13 at Tod Park featuring a free cookout.