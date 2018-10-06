Infante's attorney granted extension to file appeal brief
Staff report
WARREN
The attorney for Ralph Infante has been granted another month to file his merit brief, which will outline the reasons he feels the convictions and sentence of the former Niles mayor should be overturned.
Atty. David Doughten this week asked the 11th District Court of Appeals to move the deadline to Nov. 4 because of Doughten’s work on two capital murder cases and because there are 2,100 pages of transcripts to review in the Infante trial, which took place in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in April and May.
Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
