Hubbard Township police seek help in finding attempted robbery suspect
HUBBARD — Township police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who attempted to break in a vehicle on Youngstown-Hubbard Road just before 4 a.m. today.
The man headed south on Franklin Road toward Fairlawn Road after the attempt.
Security footage has been released. If you identify the suspect, call 330-675-2730 to report it to the township’s dispatch center.
