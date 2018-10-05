Hubbard Township police seek help in finding attempted robbery suspect


October 5, 2018 at 1:08p.m.

HUBBARD — Township police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who attempted to break in a vehicle on Youngstown-Hubbard Road just before 4 a.m. today.

The man headed south on Franklin Road toward Fairlawn Road after the attempt.

Security footage has been released. If you identify the suspect, call 330-675-2730 to report it to the township’s dispatch center.

