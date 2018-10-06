Friends gather at YSU to honor prof in critical condition

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 100 people crowded together in Youngstown State University’s Moser Hall on a rainy Friday to pay tribute to Ray Beiersdorfer.

Beiersdorfer, a YSU distinguished professor of geology and environmental activist, had a heart attack last month and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Cupcakes, sandwiches, cookies and other comfort foods lined the tables on the perimeter of the room, with attentive listeners in the middle.

Beiersdorfer’s wife, Susie, said seeing everyone warms her heart.

“The outpouring of love and all the people here [who have] come to celebrate Ray’s life shows how we are all connected,” she said.

Jeff Mendenhall, a YSU graduate, came to celebrate Beiersdorfer because of his connection to him as a student.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.