Firefighters put out car blaze


October 5, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

City firefighters extinguished a fire in a car that hit a tractor-trailer about 12:15 p.m. Thursday as both were traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Gypsy Lane on the North Side.

Police said the car struck the rear of the truck that was stopped at the intersection.

There were no serious injuries to the car or truck driver, but the car was a total loss.

