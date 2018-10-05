East High athletes can play after eligibility questioned

YOUNGSTOWN — Four seniors at East High School will be allowed to continue playing their respective sports after a question to their eligibility was raised by the Ohio High School Athletics Association.

When the Youngstown City Schools restructured to allow for students to attend the schools in their neighborhoods, the four seniors were reassigned to Chaney High School and were later reassigned again back to East for educational programming purposes.



OHSAA initially questioned whether the students could play all year at East as they students’ attendance at the school was based on their educational needs and not the location of their homes. The students obtained a temporary restraining order from the Mahoning County Common Pleas court that allowed them to continue playing at East until a final decision was made.

The OHSAA ruled today that the students were eligible to continue playing at East.

