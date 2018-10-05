METRO DIGEST || Canfield car thief identified

Car thief identified

CANFIELD

City police have identified and are searching for a man suspected of at least six recent thefts from unlocked vehicles in the city and the township.

The department has issued a warrant for the man in the thefts, which happened along Callahan and North Hillside roads and Skyline Drive, said officer Josh Wells. Officers are working with others who know the suspect to get him to surrender.

None of the vehicles were entered by force, Wells said. All the owners had left their vehicles unlocked.

Chief Chuck Colucci said during this week’s council meeting possessions stolen from unsecured vehicles are often pawned or sold to fuel the thief’s drug addiction.

“I urge people to lock their vehicles in their driveway. I know we live in Canfield, but I suggest you lock your cars.”

Assault reported

AUSTINTOWN

Township police report a woman’s ex-boyfriend broke into her Frederick Street apartment and assaulted her while she was sleeping, striking her in the face hard enough to tear off her nose ring.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. Thursday. The woman told police she had just broken up with him earlier that day, yet he returned in the middle of the night demanding money, which the woman said she knew nothing about.

Police checked the man’s New Road residence, but a roommate said he wasn’t home and wouldn’t offer information on his whereabouts.

Drug items seized

NILES

Members of the Trumbull Ashtabula Group drug task force, Niles police and Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office seized suspected marijuana, a scale, an unknown grey powder and $5,025 while serving a search warrant Thursday at a 519 N. Bentley Ave. home.

Raymel Adams, age unavailable, who lists the home as his address, was booked into the county jail on a warrant for drug possession that was issued as part of the investigation, a news release from TAG said.

Two vehicles also were seized. Additional charges may be filed after some of the evidence taken from the home is tested by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

YSU Homecoming Weekend events set

YOUNGSTOWN

Alums from as far away as Arizona and Florida return to their alma mater for the All Alumni Reunion as part of YSU’s Homecoming Weekend on Saturday on campus.

Alumni will participate in a variety of activities, including:

Noon: Campus tours and college activities.

2 p.m.: Tailgate reunion in the F55 parking lot on the corner of Lincoln and Fifth avenues. Greetings by President Jim Tressel.

4 p.m.: Homecoming parade on Fifth Avenue.

6 p.m.: Homecoming football game in Stambaugh Stadium.

Revolver, stun gun donated to Goodwill

LIBERTY

Police were called to the Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc. on Belmont Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after the store reported receiving a box with a revolver, two boxes of ammunition and two stun guns, according to a police report.

A copy of a birth certificate and various keys also were in the box. Police reported the gun wasn’t stolen and was put in an evidence locker.

Crash near Lake Milton

LAKE MILTON

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 76 near the bridge over Lake Milton on Thursday, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported.

The Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating the one-vehicle crash that was reported about 1:30 p.m.

A Cadillac SUV rolled over the highway median, WFMJ reported.