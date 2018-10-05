Boil advisory lifted in Hubbard


October 5, 2018 at 12:50p.m.

HUBBARD — The boil advisory issued to residents in certain areas of Hubbard has been lifted.

Lab results show the water is safe to drink and use.

The boil alert was issued Wednesday after the waterline project began on Creed Avenue.

The impacted areas were all of Timber Point Development, including: Timber Point Boulevard, Timber View Drive, Timber Circle, Timber Lake Drive, Oakcrest Drive, Redwood Drive, Maple Ridge Drive, and all the addresses south of 116 Creed Ave.

