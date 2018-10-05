Assault on officers

BOARDMAN

While being arrested Tuesday evening, an intoxicated woman assaulted police officers who were restraining her, according to police reports.

A friend of Krista Rubosky, 31, of Boardman, reported that Rubosky was drunk and making suicidal comments. When police arrived, Rubosky was uncooperative and kicked and spit at her friend.

While being restrained, she kicked three police officers, reports said.

Rubosky was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Police: Knife found

AUSTINTOWN

Police reported finding a pocket knife in the backpack of an Austintown Fitch High School 16-year-old who joked Wednesday about shooting up the school.

The student told police he recited out loud the joke from a meme he found online. Police noted he “seemed to understand” why the matter required discipline and a police report. The student’s guardians told police they do not possess any firearms at their home.

The case was referred to Mahoning County Juvenile Court for a felony count of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon into the school and a misdemeanor count of inducing panic.

Juvenile court officials said the charges were not processed as of Thursday and were unable to confirm the juvenile’s identity.

Downtown Waddle

YOUNGSTOWN

As part of Homecoming Weekend, Youngstown State University will host the Downtown Waddle, an event focused on introducing participants to the “new” downtown Youngstown at 6 p.m. today.

Participants meet at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor (aka The Steel Museum) on Wood Street for remarks by Donna DeBlasio, YSU professor of history, about the city’s revitalization. Then, participants will “waddle” down Hazel Street for stops at some of downtown’s newest hot spots, including bars and restaurants offering special deals.

Contract correction

LIBERTY

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar approved a resolution to correct their contract with construction company Shelly & Sands for a resurfacing project. The original contract stated the combined bid would be $329,000 to resurface four roads, but it was corrected to state the bid would be $328,514.

The company is expected to begin resurfacing portions of Academy and Royal Arms drives, Euclid Avenue and Lamplighter Drive next week.

