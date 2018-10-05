Allen murder trial to resume Tuesday


October 5, 2018 at 12:30p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors hearing the homicide case against Charles Allen of Campbell have been released for the weekend.

Prosecutors presented a handful of witnesses before the court adjourned at about noon, court officials said today.

Allen, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Tyreese Lynch in the head in August 2017. Lynch was found shot dead in a vehicle along Chicago Avenue on the city’s south side.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is presiding over the proceedings.

The trial is set to resume Tuesday morning, officials said. County offices are closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

