Agenda Friday

Mahoning County Land Bank Board of Directors, 10:30 a.m., personnel committee, land bank conference room, 20 Federal Place Building, 220 W. Federal St., Suite 202, Youngstown.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 8 a.m., special meeting of governing board, conference room A, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

