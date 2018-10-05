Accidential 911 call results in drug charges against Boardman man


October 5, 2018 at 12:40p.m.

BOARDMAN — In an apartment search resulting from an accidental 911 call Thursday morning, police arrested a man after finding drug paraphernalia, according to police reports.

In searching for the caller at the Stadler Avenue apartment of Julian Ruiz, 18, police found a marijuana pipe two glass bongs, and two marijuana grinders.

Ruiz was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.

