Accidential 911 call results in drug charges against Boardman man
BOARDMAN — In an apartment search resulting from an accidental 911 call Thursday morning, police arrested a man after finding drug paraphernalia, according to police reports.
In searching for the caller at the Stadler Avenue apartment of Julian Ruiz, 18, police found a marijuana pipe two glass bongs, and two marijuana grinders.
Ruiz was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.
