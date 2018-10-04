YSU Waddle Event is Friday


October 4, 2018 at 1:57p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — As part of Homecoming Weekend, Youngstown State University will host the Downtown Waddle, an event focused on introducing participants to the “new” downtown Youngstown at 6 p.m. Friday.

Participants meet at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor (aka The Steel Museum) on Wood Street for remarks by Donna DeBlasio, YSU professor of history, about the city’s revitalization. Then, participants will “waddle” down Hazel Street for stops at some of downtown’s newest hot spots, including bars and restaurants offering special deals.

