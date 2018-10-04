YPD at scene after 2-year-old found unresponsive


October 4, 2018 at 11:47a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are waiting for detectives at a Dennick Avenue home after a 2-year-old boy was found not breathing at about 11:10 a.m.

Officers at the scene said they are not sure why the boy is not breathing.

Ambulance crews worked on him for several minutes with help from city firefighters before racing him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

