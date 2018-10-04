Woman faces several charges after kicking friend, police


October 4, 2018 at 11:16a.m.

BOARDMAN — While being arrested Tuesday evening, an intoxicated woman assaulted police officers who were restraining her, according to police reports.

A friend of Krista Rubosky, 31, of Boardman, reported that Rubosky was drunk and making suicidal comments. When police arrived, Rubosky was uncooperative and kicked and spit at her friend.

While being restrained, she kicked three police officers.

Rubosky was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

