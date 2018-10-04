METRO DIGEST || Donaldson to plead guilty

Will plead guilty

CORTLAND

Mark J. Donaldson, 20, of Meadville Road, Farmdale, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea Nov. 5 in Central District Court in his vehicular-homicide case. Donaldson is charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle impaired, and drug possession in the May 9, 2017, head-on collision on Johnson-Plank Road in Bazetta Township that killed Mary Urey, 59, of Warren.

Investigators said Donaldson’s car hit Urey’s car after Donaldson’s vehicle crossed the center line. After the crash, Donaldson told an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper he had smoked marijuana the night before to fall asleep. Donaldson also was charged with misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia after a search of his vehicle uncovered a container on the front floor board containing two small bags of marijuana, a scale and marijuana grinder.

Worker killed in fall

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Police are investigating after Gregory Bosela, 32, of Columbiana County, died after falling from a building near Moravia Street at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Bosela, a Diamond Steel employee, was working on the Ellwood Quality Steel expansion project when he fell.

Checkpoint results

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a sobriety checkpoint Sept. 28 at Market Street and Hilton Avenue on the city’s South Side. A total of 386 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 16 vehicles directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Pirogi sale Friday

NEW MIDDLETOWN

St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main St., will have a pirogi sale Friday. The cost is $6 per dozen. Potato, cabbage and cottage cheese pirogi are available. Phone orders will be taken from 8 to 10 a.m. today and from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. Call 330-542-3525 to order. Pick up will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday.

Domestic violence

GOSHEN

Police on Tuesday arrested a West Calla Road woman on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Reports said YaisaLaboy, 33, was arrested about 4 p.m. hiding in a crawl space in a home in the 12000 block of West Calla Road. Laboy was wanted for an incident Sunday, when a man in the home said he argued with Laboy after she woke up and she struck him in the head with an object that left a lump on the side of the man’s head before she left the home. Police were called Tuesday when she returned, reports said. She is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony charge of domestic violence as well as misdemeanor charges of assault and endangering children.

Jury selection

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection continued Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for one of two men accused of shooting death last year on the South Side. Charles Allen, 24, of Campbell, is on trial for the death of Tyreese Lynch, 22, who was found shot at about 12:40 a.m. Aug. 29, 2017, in a car on Chicago Avenue. He later died of his wounds in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Allen is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case.Also charged in Lynch’s death is Jamar Sklenchar, 20, of Maywood Drive.