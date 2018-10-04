Trial underway in case of 2017 shooting death
YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony began today in the Charles Allen murder case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Allen, 24, of Campbell, is accused of the Aug. 29, 2017, shooting death of Tyreese Lynch, 22, who died after being shot in a car on Chicago Avenue.
Jurors viewed the crime scene late Wednesday and heard opening statements before being sent home for the evening.
Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case.
