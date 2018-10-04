Trial underway in case of 2017 shooting death


October 4, 2018 at 10:28a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony began today in the Charles Allen murder case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Allen, 24, of Campbell, is accused of the Aug. 29, 2017, shooting death of Tyreese Lynch, 22, who died after being shot in a car on Chicago Avenue.

Jurors viewed the crime scene late Wednesday and heard opening statements before being sent home for the evening.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900