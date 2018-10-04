Suspect confesses to striking and killing Leetonia man

LEETONIA — A suspect confessed to striking and killing a Leetonia man Tuesday morning, according to the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Nicholas Crookston, 30, was found about 6 a.m. Tuesday on old state Route 344 near state Route 588 after he was struck by a vehicle while walking west on the road.

Highway Patrol investigators found the suspect because he is the co-owner of the Jeep Wrangler that police suspect struck Crookston.

Lt. Les Brode, commander of the Lisbon post, said the suspect admitted to striking Crookston and leaving the scene of the crash during an interview last night.

Once Highway Patrol completes its investigation, the Columbiana county prosecutor will present the case to a grand jury.

“It will take us a couple days to process the evidence we have,” Lt. Brode said.

The 28-year-old suspect has not yet been charged nor has he been identified by the patrol.