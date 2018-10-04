Suspect confesses to Leetonia hit-and-run fatality

LEETONIA

A 28-year-old suspect confessed to striking and killing a Leetonia man Tuesday morning. He has not yet been charged, however, pending further investigation, said the commander of the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Nicholas Crookston, 30, was found about 6 a.m. Tuesday on old state Route 344 near state Route 588 after he was struck by a vehicle while walking west on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative from the Columbiana County Coroner’s office.

Highway patrol investigators found the suspect because he is the co-owner of the 2009 Jeep Wrangler they suspect struck Crookston.

They were acting on a tip from a concerned citizen.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.