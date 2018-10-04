Suge Knight gets 28-year prison sentence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marion "Suge" Knight was sentenced today to 28 years in prison for mowing down and killing a Compton businessman in a case that completed the former rap music mogul's downfall from his heyday as one of the biggest – and most feared – names in the music industry.

Knight, 53, will now likely live out most, if not the rest, of his life in a California prison. He showed no emotion in court as relatives of Terry Carter, the man he killed, described their loved one as a devoted family man and peacemaker.

Carter was killed after Knight and one of his longtime rivals, Cle "Bone" Sloan, started fighting outside a Compton burger stand in January 2015. Knight was upset about his portrayal in an N.W.A. biopic, "Straight Outta Compton," which Sloan was serving as a consultant on.

Knight clipped Sloan with his pickup truck, seriously injuring him, before speeding through the parking lot and running over Carter and fleeing.

While Carter's relatives said they hoped Knight's lengthy sentence will bring them peace, many had no kind words for the Death Row Records co-founder, whom they criticized for showing a complete lack of remorse.

Carter's daughter Crystal called Knight a "low-life thug," ''career criminal" and "a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species."

"I ask that you sentence this unrepentant, remorseless, cold, callous menace to society to the maximum of 28 years," she told a judge.

Before the hearing, Knight had already agreed to his lengthy prison term by pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and avoiding a trial on murder and attempted murder charges that could have resulted in a life sentence if he was convicted.

The sentencing ended a nearly four-year court saga that included frequent outbursts by Knight, who also collapsed in court during one appearance and shuffled his defense team 16 times.

Between the restrictions of the three-strikes law and the time Knight has already served, he'll likely spend roughly 20 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Knight, Dr. Dre and rapper the D.O.C. founded Death Row Records in the immediate aftermath of the break-up of N.W.A. The label's records, including Dre's first solo album "The Chronic" and Snoop Dogg's debut "Doggystyle," are considered classics of the genre that defined an era.