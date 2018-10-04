POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown, city of Canfield, Poland and Boardman

AUSTINTOWN

Sept. 26

Arrest: Police responded to a two-car crash in the 100 block of Westchester Drive, where they took into custody Marie L. Hill of Fitch Boulevard, Austintown. Hill, 34, was wanted on a felony inducing-panic charge after a reported drug overdose last month at a business in the 3800 block of Tippecanoe Road.

Theft: Authorities arrested Jeremy P. Steiner, 36, of Girard, Pa., on a grand-theft charge after a $5,000 diamond was taken in September from Austintown Pawn Inc., 3700 Mahoning Ave.

Identity theft: A Penny Lane resident discovered someone had filed a fraudulent income-tax return with the victim’s personal information.

Recovered property: An 18-inch bicycle was found in the 1100 block of North Niles-Canfield Road.

Theft: Carolyn S. Flynn, 58, of Greenville, Pa., surrendered on a theft charge after a $50 ticket was stolen last month from Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Fraud: An account was evidently opened in the 6400 block of Mahoning Avenue, from which fraudulent activity originated.

Theft: A package was missing from a home in the 4100 block of New Road.

Theft: Someone stole groceries from a shopping cart at Dollar Tree, 6007 Mahoning Ave.

Sept. 27

Theft: Alliance authorities transferred custody of Tiyonna N. Neal, 22, to Austintown police. The Alliance woman was charged with stealing about $282 worth of clothing in April from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 3500 block of Mahoning Avenue resulted in the arrest of Joshua L. Kistler, 31, of Lodwick Drive Northwest, Warren, on three Austintown warrants charging him with one count each of inducing panic as well as possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments. The charges relate to a reported opiate overdose in August on Atlanta Avenue.

Auto theft: A 2017 Nissan Frontier was stolen in the 4500 block of Woodhurst Avenue.

Theft/criminal damaging: Someone at a business near Mahoning Avenue broke a vehicle’s driver’s-side window and removed a car stereo.

Possible burglary: Police responded to an alarm and a sensor that had been activated at a residence in the 5100 block of East Rockspec Road.

Drugs: After pulling her over near Nantucket Drive, police wrote minor-misdemeanor citations charging Leanne Goldner of South Pricetown Road, Berlin Center, with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Goldner, 39, had a suspected marijuana pipe and two plastic bags that contained suspected marijuana, a report showed.

Theft: A motorist left Country Fair, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road, without paying for gasoline.

Sept. 28

Theft: Dora M. Klimko, 58, of Fountain Square Drive, Austintown, was charged with stealing 30 food and other items valued at $184 from Walmart.

Fraud: A Deer Creek Court resident reported nine unauthorized charges.

Theft: Heidi A. Altman, 29, of Logan Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with theft and possessing drug paraphernalia after being accused of making a fraudulent return at Walmart, then receiving about $18 for the stolen goods. In addition, a hypodermic syringe and a spoon with a white filmy substance were found, a report showed.

Sept. 29

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail to pick up Brittany M. Morgan, 28, of East County Line Road, Mineral Ridge. Morgan was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court.

Auto theft: A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen in the 6600 block of Fairview Road.

Assault: A woman reported having been pushed several times during a reported assault in the 80 block of South Raccoon Road.

Theft: Loose change was removed from an unlocked car in the 700 block of Wilcox Road.

Menacing: A Parkgate Avenue residence told police a neighbor had made threats.

Recovered property: A backpack that contained money, pills and other items was found at a business in the 5600 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: A sign was stolen from Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 45 Idlewood Road.

Recovered property: A necklace that had possibly been stolen in Boardman was found at Austintown Pawn Inc.

Sept. 30

Arrest: Youngstown police on Mahoning Avenue handed to Austintown authorities Vincent J. Lallo, 32, who was wanted on a grand-theft warrant. Lallo, whose last known address was on West Washington Street in Struthers, was accused of using a credit card that belongs to AutoZone, 5430 Mahoning Ave., in July and August to make about $1,302 worth of unauthorized fuel purchases.

Harassment: A New Road man said his former girlfriend made 55 unwanted calls to him.

Theft: Loose change and two keys were stolen from a vehicle in the 6400 block of Fairview Road.

Theft: A woman reportedly made a fraudulent return at Walmart.

CANFIELD

Sept. 26

Citation: An accident on South Broad Street resulted in a citation charging Wyatt Miller, 44, of North Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with failure to control a motor vehicle.

Summons: Ashley Loudenslager, 26, of Canton, was given a summons charging her with driving under suspension, during a traffic stop on West Main Street.

Summons: After having been pulled over on U.S. Route 62, Christina Green, 24, of Plazaview Court, Youngstown, was handed a summons charging her with driving under suspension.

Sept. 27

Arrest: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 224 resulted in Jurita Perdue’s arrest. Perdue, 38, of East Auburndale Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Hubbard warrant.

Summons: Officers on East Main Street pulled over then wrote a summons charging Danny Hayes, 26, of Tod Avenue, Boardman, with driving under suspension. He also was cited on a charge of traveling 52 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Sept. 29

Drugs: After pulling them over on West Main Street, authorities charged Labronze Burns, 27, of Akron, with drug abuse (cocaine and marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia. In addition, Dynasty Daniel, 25, also of Akron, was given a summons charging driving under suspension.

Arrest: Police on Hilltop Avenue arrested T.J. Allason, of North Dunlap Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Lordstown warrant. Allason, 32, also received a summons charging driving under suspension.

POLAND

Sept. 26

Harassment: A Kennedy Road woman said she’s being harassed via telecommunications.

Sept. 30

Theft: A Clingan Road woman told police a total of $12,665 had been removed from her checking, retirement and money-market accounts.

Oct. 1

Identity fraud: A Center Road woman found out her personal and credit-card-account information had been used without consent, resulting in a $432 loss.

Identity fraud: A Spitler Road woman discovered her identity had been compromised.

BOARDMAN

Sept. 27

Theft: Melissa R. Reynolds-Anderson of state Route 45, Lisbon, faced a theft charge after police alleged Reynolds-Anderson, 43, had stolen $33 worth of property, including a bandana, from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Rekeisha L. Shelton, 30, of Potomac Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with taking about $70 worth of household items from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Arrest: Police took Jennamarie E. Holler, 27, into custody near her Lemans Drive apartment upon discovering the Boardman woman was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: Authorities charged Brittany N. Rouan, 30, after alleging Rouan, of Willowcrest Avenue, Youngstown, had stolen $150 worth of children’s clothing that included a nightgown from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Brittany S. Turner, 30, of Miami Street, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $55 worth of merchandise while in Walmart.

Sept. 28

Arrest: A traffic stop near Willow Drive resulted in the arrest of David T. Hill, 68, of East Auburndale Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of operating a vehicle impaired as well as possessing crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Hill, who registered a 0.014 blood-alcohol content, above Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, had a small bag with a rock of suspected crack cocaine, as well as a suspected crack pipe, a report showed.

Assault: A woman alleged that after having offered her a ride home from a South Avenue restaurant, a man instead drove her to his Cook Avenue apartment, where he wrapped his arms around the accuser in an attempt to restrain her after she reportedly had rebuffed his sexual advances. When the victim tried to get away, the man threw her to the pavement, leaving a large scrape on her left knee before she sought help, she further reported.

Domestic violence: Police arrested Evan W. Stevens, 42, at his Pine Tree Lane home on domestic-violence and unlawful-restraint charges, related to a July 9 situation in which a woman alleged that while trying to leave the Boardman man, he pushed her into a closet and held the door closed. When the accuser got out, Stevens pushed her to the ground, she further alleged.

Arrest: After pulling him over near Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard, authorities took into custody Ronald G. Petkosek II, 36, who listed addresses on Mathews Road in Boardman and South Lipkey Road in North Jackson, and who was wanted on a North Jackson warrant charging burglary.

Auto theft: A 2015 Kia Optima was stolen from a driveway in the 100 block of Spring Garden Drive.

Domestic violence: After pulling him over on South Avenue, officers arrested Yamid D. Torres-Pomales, 20, of Lemans Drive, Boardman, on a domestic-violence charge, related to a Sept. 11 situation in which his former girlfriend alleged Torres-Pomales, who also was wanted on a Campbell warrant, had grabbed her hair and arms, then squeezed her face during a visit.

Theft: A man reportedly took three bottles of lotion from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Arrest: A vehicle check near Market Street led to Tiffany R. Jennings’ arrest. Jennings, 35, of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant accusing her of failing to appear for an arraignment hearing last April.

Assault: An Applecrest Court woman alleged a friend who says she owes him $20 grabbed and tossed her to the ground, resulting in an injury to the accuser’s left arm.

Fraud: An Allen Drive woman found a $170 bank-account charge that had been made without consent.

Theft by deception: Officers in the 3700 block of Market Street picked up Larese K. Allen, 24, of South Avenue, Boardman, who faced two felony theft-by-deception charges, related to a July 24 incident in which two men who had agreed to meet Allen at the Liberty Township Walmart store alleged he sold them an iPhone for $1,000 before discovering it was inoperable and may have been stolen. On the same day, a third man at the Boardman Walmart location reported having paid $390 for a similar device only to discover it was defective.

Drugs: A search warrant for a residence in the 7600 block of Hitchcock Road resulted in the arrest of Douglas L. Hotchkiss, 59, of that address on charges of cultivating marijuana, a felony, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possessing drug paraphernalia after authorities alleged having found eight suspected marijuana plants in the backyard and one in the basement, along with suspected marijuana seeds and other contraband in the home. The Boardman man also led police on a brief foot chase, they further alleged.

Sept. 29

Arrest: Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man in the 7100 block of Lockwood Boulevard, where they took into custody Clinton T. Gearhart, 44, who listed addresses on Mansell Drive in Youngstown and Tippecanoe Road in Canfield. He was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging failure to obey a court order.

Burglary: After responding to a 911 call at a Market Street motel, authorities charged Rhiannon R. Huffman, 39, with aggravated burglary after the motel’s owners alleged the Minerva woman had forcibly entered their adjacent apartment to retrieve a cellphone, and one of the owners alleged Huffman had punched her.

Harassment: A Mathews Road woman said she’s received unwanted Facebook messages, including ones that referred to her in derogatory ways.

Criminal mischief: A Wildwood Drive woman reported a neighbor had cut down a tree, which fell on and damaged a portion of her fence.

Citation: Chandrea H.L. Perry, 20, of North Main Street, Hubbard, was cited on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after officers had pulled her over near Hillman Way.

Stolen property: Youngstown police transferred custody of Christopher W.D. Sturgeon, 28, to Boardman authorities. Sturgeon, of West Chalmers Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards after a Boardman-Canfield Road woman discovered several credit cards had been removed last month from her vehicle. The cards also were used at about eight locations to rack up $151 worth of fraudulent purchases, a report showed.

Weapon: Police received information that a man with a backpack was running through backyards on Melrose Avenue before they charged Matthew S. Ainsworth, 30, of nearby Indianola Road, Boardman, with one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Ainsworth, who was uncooperative with authorities, was found with a knife, a report stated.

Theft: A 17-year-old Youngstown girl was accused of stealing items from Walmart.

Harassment: A worker for a business in the 400 block of Boardman-Poland Road reported a man made 11 such calls.

Theft by deception: A man in his 20s or 30s reportedly made at least three fraudulent transactions at Sam’s Club, 6361 South Ave., resulting in a $355 loss. The suspect’s pattern was to enter with a receipt and select then return merchandise on the receipt for cash, police learned.

Harassment: A Leighton Avenue man said he received three calls that were insulting and derogatory in nature.

Sept. 30

Criminal damaging: A Brick Township, N.J., man staying at a South Avenue motel reported his car’s rear trunk had been spray-painted.

Criminal mischief: A South Schenley Avenue woman saw that someone had entered her car before removing contents from the glove compartment and tossing them about.

Theft: Ryan D. Meadows of Rush Boulevard, Youngstown, faced a charge after authorities alleged Meadows, 25, had stolen from Walmart nine articles of clothing valued at $86, which included two pairs of men’s jeans.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Officers were dispatched to an Arlene Avenue home, where a North Lima woman told them a man had taken but failed to return her 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

Theft: A man was reportedly caught on surveillance footage stealing two laptop computers and two wristwatches from Walmart, costing the big-box store $1,386.

Theft: Several items that included cologne were removed from two vehicles in the 3900 block of South Schenley Avenue.

Oct. 1

Theft: Felicia I. Wallace, 45, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, was charged with stealing from Walmart about $373 worth of food, alcoholic beverages and clothing. Also taken into custody was Tawana A. Walton, 51, of Cohasset Drive, Youngstown, who was wanted on a felony Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging her with a parole violation.

Theft: A man reportedly stole an $8 baseball cap and another item from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Theft: Someone in the 7400 block of West Boulevard entered an unlocked car and removed a $60 iPhone charger, among other things.

Criminal damaging: A Rockdale Avenue man saw that two of his car’s tires had been punctured. Damage came to $184.

Theft: A Glenwood Avenue man discovered about 57 prescription pills, five hats and a pair of prescription sunglasses missing from his vehicle, for a $670 estimated loss.

Theft: Two tent-rental company representatives reported 12 canopy side walls had been stolen from rented tents that were set up as part of the annual Oktoberfest in Boardman Park.

Theft: A Sharpsville, Pa., woman noticed her wallet missing from a restroom in an Applewood Boulevard restaurant.

Oct. 2

Arrest: Officers who responded to a possibly disabled minivan near Prestwick and Hudson drives arrested Michael J. Daviduk, 38, upon ascertaining that Daviduk, of Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on two drug charges.

Theft: A woman discovered a variety of prescription medications had been stolen from her Indianola Road home.