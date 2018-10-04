Ohio judge disturbed by string of deaths at county jail

CLEVELAND (AP) — Six inmates have died in more than three months at Cleveland county jails, prompting a judge to stop sending people charged with non-violent crimes there.

Cleveland Municipal Judge Michael Nelson said Tuesday the first thing he did after learning of the latest inmate death at Cuyahoga County Jail was look to see if it was someone he sent to jail. He said he’s trying to meet jail officials to figure out why so many inmates have died.

Judge Nelson told Cleveland.com he’s not comfortable setting bonds for people charged with crimes “unless they’re the worst of the worst.” Instead, he said he’ll set personal bonds instead, allowing defendants to leave without posting the money.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified 44-year-old Allan Martin Gomez as the latest inmate to die. He was arrested Friday on a warrant and charged with felony cocaine possession. His bond was set at $1,500, and he needed to post $150 to be released.