Officials on scene of car, fire accident on North Side


October 4, 2018 at 12:45p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police and firefighters are on the scene of an accident and car fire in the westbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Gypsy Lane.

A collided with the rear of a semitrailer at the red light and burst into flames.

There are no serious injuries but the car is a total loss.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900