Officials on scene of car, fire accident on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Police and firefighters are on the scene of an accident and car fire in the westbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Gypsy Lane.
A collided with the rear of a semitrailer at the red light and burst into flames.
There are no serious injuries but the car is a total loss.
