Mayor: Elimination of city firetruck results in demotions

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Fire Department has permanently demoted three captains and six lieutenants as part of a financial restructuring of the department.

The city removed one fire truck from service, on the advice of fire Chief Barry Finley, according to a Thursday evening release from Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

The release states the restructuring was “necessary” due to “the financial forecast” but that "no fire stations will be closed and no firefighters will be laid off as a result."