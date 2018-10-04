Mayor: Elimination of city firetruck results in demotions


October 4, 2018 at 5:31p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Fire Department has permanently demoted three captains and six lieutenants as part of a financial restructuring of the department.

The city removed one fire truck from service, on the advice of fire Chief Barry Finley, according to a Thursday evening release from Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

The release states the restructuring was “necessary” due to “the financial forecast” but that "no fire stations will be closed and no firefighters will be laid off as a result."

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000