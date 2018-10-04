Man involved in several feuds shot in the arm
YO)UNGSTOWN — A 31-year-old Struthers man who told police he had been feuding with several people was shot in the arm at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Street and Hubbard Road.
Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where the man told police he was walking when he heard tires squeal and someone in a car fired several shots.
The victim said he was running away when he got hit. He told officers he has no idea who shot him even though he has been feuding with several people, reports said.
Reports did not say how the man got to the hospital.
