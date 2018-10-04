Man faces charge of animal cruelty

CANTON

Scott A. Winter, who was arrested in Warren on allegations that he skinned a dog in a Canton home, pleaded guilty Monday to a felony animal-cruelty charge and was sentenced to a year in prison.

Judge Taryn Heath of Stark County Common Pleas Court said she would consider letting Winter leave prison on judicial release after serving 30 days.

Winter, 46, who lived with his girlfriend on Palmyra Road Southwest in Warren for about a month, was arrested there in early August on a warrant. He was later indicted by a Stark County grand jury on a felony charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals related to the dog he’s accused of skinning.

Winter’s girlfriend, Victoria Young, 32, pleaded guilty in August to animal cruelty regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of a dog the couple had in Warren.

Students can meet school officials

NILES

Local students and parents are invited to meet with representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities and trade schools from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road. Each school will offer information on degree options, admissions, and financial aid.

The event is sponsored by Kent State Trumbull, the mall, and area guidance counselors.

Mail carrier bitten during delivery

BOARDMAN

A mail carrier notified police a dog bit him Tuesday morning while he was delivering mail on Meadowbrook Avenue, according to police reports.

The victim suffered three deep puncture wounds and told police he has had issues with this particular dog before. Police advised the dog’s owner to keep the dog under quarantine and prepare immunization records.

The owner uses a wheelchair, and told police the dog pushed past him and attacked the victim.

Police determined there was no gross negligence on the part of the owner.

NAACP banquet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its 99th Freedom Fund banquet “Educational Excellence = Economic Empowerment” at 7 p.m. Friday at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

Keynote speaker will be Tom Roberts, NAACP Ohio Conference president. Roberts is a former Ohio state senator.

Sonya Gordon, East High School’s transformational principal, will be the special guest speaker. Cost is $45 per person. Call the NAACP office at 330-782-9777 for ticket information.

More Digest on A6