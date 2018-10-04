Mahoning commissioners approve Austintown, New Middletown sewer projects
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
During a Thursday meeting, Mahoning County commissioners added a new, nearly $614,000 sanitary-sewer rehabilitation project in the Wickliffe area in Austintown as requested by the sanitary engineer’s office.
Commissioners also approved an increase of a New Middletown sanitary-sewer pump station replacement project by $136,400 for additional construction costs.
Lauren Johnson, manager of U.S. Route 422 Corridor and Mahoning County business development for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, told commissioners the chamber has closed $74 million worth of projects year-to-date.
