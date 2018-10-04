Liberty police check out weapons donated to Goodwill
LIBERTY — Police were called to the Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc. on Belmont Avenue Wednesday afternoon after the store reported receiving a box with a gun, two boxes of ammunition and two stun guns, according to a police report.
A copy of a birth certificate and various keys were also in the box.
Police reported the gun wasn't stolen and was put in an evidence locker.
