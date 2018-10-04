Liberty police check out weapons donated to Goodwill


October 4, 2018 at 10:55a.m.

LIBERTY — Police were called to the Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc. on Belmont Avenue Wednesday afternoon after the store reported receiving a box with a gun, two boxes of ammunition and two stun guns, according to a police report.

A copy of a birth certificate and various keys were also in the box.

Police reported the gun wasn't stolen and was put in an evidence locker.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900