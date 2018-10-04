Liberty firefighters offering free batteries for home smoke detectors


October 4, 2018 at 1:50p.m.

LIBERTY — The Liberty Fire Department will be giving away 9-volt batteries for home smoke detectors at the main fire station at 4001 Logan Way during regular business hours while supplies last.

Firefighter John Beard applied for free batteries through Energizer’s “Change your Clocks, Change your Batteries” program. There will be a limit of three per household. The fire department recommends having a minimum of one smoke detector on every level of a house including the basement.

