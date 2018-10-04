KAVANAUGH | GOP Sen. Daines will be at daughter's Mont. wedding Saturday
WASHINGTON (AP)
Republican Sen. Steve Daines says he’s going to attend his daughter’s wedding back home in Montana on Saturday regardless of a possible weekend Senate vote on embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Daines told The Associated Press Thursday in a statement that two things are going to happen this weekend: There’s going to be a new Supreme Court justice and Daines is going to walk his daughter down the aisle.
Daines has supported Kavanaugh throughout a confirmation process that’s turned increasingly bitter following sexual misconduct allegations against the nominee. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.
The senator’s spokeswoman, Katie Schoettler, says Daines read the FBI report on the allegations and saw no evidence corroborating claims made by Christine Blasey Ford and two other women.
