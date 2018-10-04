Girl dies from gunshot wound
DAYTON
Authorities said a teenage Ohio girl was shot and taken by car to a hospital where she has died.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said 17-year-old LaShonda Childs showed up at a hospital in Dayton in southwestern Ohio on Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the Dayton girl died shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A Dayton police report says a 28-year-old man was taken into custody later Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the shooting.
