Girl dies from gunshot wound


October 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

DAYTON

Authorities said a teenage Ohio girl was shot and taken by car to a hospital where she has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said 17-year-old LaShonda Childs showed up at a hospital in Dayton in southwestern Ohio on Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the Dayton girl died shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Dayton police report says a 28-year-old man was taken into custody later Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the shooting.

