Canfield nears hiring of tax administrator

Staff report

CANFIELD

Administrators have extended a job offer to a tax administrator candidate and expect the person could begin work later this month. During a Wednesday council meeting, city Manager Wade Calhoun said officials interviewed the city’s top three candidates for the job and have offered the position to the top candidate, pending the outcome of a city police-run background check.

The city’s former tax administrator, Vicki Shook, was terminated for “poor performance,” Calhoun said.

In another matter, police Chief Chuck Colucci said officers are coordinating the department’s first “fall festival” on the Canfield Green set for 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

The festival and events will be announced formally today, but Colucci said organizers are planning pumpkin-decorating contests for adults and children, face painting, a bounce house, and community games.

“We’ll have a lot of activities for both adults and kids,” Calhoun said.

Food also will be available, and organizers are seeking a temporary liquor permit – an ability granted under a recent council resolution – to contract with a provider to serve alcoholic drinks on the Green.

The event was recommended by residents, he said.

“If it works, and people like it, we’ll work to do it better,” Colucci said.