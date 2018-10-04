Campbell water plant undergoes EPA inspection

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Inspectors from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency visited Campbell last week to inspect the city’s water-treatment plant. Maintaining compliance with the EPA was a driving force behind the more than yearlong discussion in Campbell about whether the city should sell its water plant. Under Senate Bill 2, passed in June, public water systems are required to follow “asset management” plans to keep their facilities in compliance with EPA standards.

The city estimates upgrading the plant will cost residents millions of dollars – most of which would be generated through increased rates for water customers – and some city officials have suggested selling the plant to a private entity.

Joe Tovarnak, Campbell’s water superintendent, said the inspectors visited the plant last Wednesday and Friday.

“I think it went OK, though we’re not going to have any updates yet. They said it’ll take about 30 days to produce the actual report,” Tovarnak said. “I won’t know much more until I get the report.”

Tovarnak said the inspectors were thorough during their time at the plant, examining paperwork, test results, facility conditions and chemical storage.

“[Last] Wednesday they were here for six hours asking questions about our facility, then we went on a tour of the plant and described to them everything in each room,” Tovarnak said. “Friday we took them out to visit the tanks.”

Once Tovarnak receives the report, he will have to address any violations or recommendations within a time frame set by the EPA.