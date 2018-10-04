Boardman's Forest Lawn to receive historic place designation

BOARDMAN

Throughout his life, Boardman resident Tom Masters recognized the uniqueness and beauty of Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Growing up across the street from the park, he remembers exploring the creek along Market Street and playing in the fountain near the park’s entrance.

Today, he treasures the park as the final resting place of his parents and grandparents. Following in the footsteps of his father, he now serves on the park’s board.

After a lengthy process, the park is about to receive the recognition Masters thinks it deserves.

With the help of Donna DeBlasio, director of YSU’s Center for Applied History, and April Caruso-Richards, one of DeBlasio’s former students, Masters nominated Forest Lawn to the National Register of Historic Places.

On Sept. 21, the governor-appointed Ohio Historic Site Preservation Advisory Board voted to recommend the nomination.

