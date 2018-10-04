B&B attorneys file amended theft complaint

YOUNGSTOWN — Attorneys for B&B Contractors and Developers today amended a lawsuit in response to several dismissed charges against one of the defendants, the company’s former attorney Stephen Garea.

The 86-page amended complaint was filed today in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The original suit, filed in 2017, accused B&B’s former attorney Garea, former president Philip Beshara and former controller Sam DeCaria of a multimillion- dollar theft from the company. The complaint alleges Beshara had checks issued to his bank he deposited and DeCaria made them appear to be legitimate contracting job expenses.

The 2017 suit claims Garea took those unauthorized payments while working in his legal capacity for the company.

