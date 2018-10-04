B&B attorneys file amended theft complaint
YOUNGSTOWN — Attorneys for B&B Contractors and Developers today amended a lawsuit in response to several dismissed charges against one of the defendants, the company’s former attorney Stephen Garea.
The 86-page amended complaint was filed today in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
The original suit, filed in 2017, accused B&B’s former attorney Garea, former president Philip Beshara and former controller Sam DeCaria of a multimillion- dollar theft from the company. The complaint alleges Beshara had checks issued to his bank he deposited and DeCaria made them appear to be legitimate contracting job expenses.
The 2017 suit claims Garea took those unauthorized payments while working in his legal capacity for the company.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- September 9, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Documents shed light on Y'town corruption case
- July 13, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Items seized from Youngstown finance director, attorney disclosed
- July 7, 2017 12:01 a.m.
Probe of city water funds hits homes
- July 12, 2017 11:49 a.m.
Inventory list from Bozanich, Garea searches released
- September 25, 2018 midnight
Donation to YSU
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.