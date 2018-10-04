Avenatti back in town; calls Kavanaugh probe 'flawed'

YOUNGSTOWN — Prominent national attorney Michael Avenatti, who’s exploring a 2020 presidential bid, sharply criticized an FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“To call it an investigation is a misnomer because I don’t think it was an investigation at all, frankly,” Avenatti, a Democrat, told The Vindicator during an interview today at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown. “It was flawed from the start in that you had politicians telling the FBI how to carry out their investigation. That’s not appropriate. The FBI should have been permitted to investigate the background of Brett Kavanaugh just as they would under any other circumstance. Part of the FBI’s job is to determine the credibility of witnesses and allegations. It’s not for politicians to do that for them.”

Avenatti is in the Mahoning Valley to speak at the Mahoning/Trumbull AFL-CIO Council’s annual dinner. It’s his third visit to the area since mid-July.

