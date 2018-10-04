Austintown teen being held on felony pot-trafficking charge

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown teen remains in custody on felony-level drug-possession and trafficking charges following his first pretrial hearing Wednesday in juvenile court.

Daniel Weddington, 16, of New Road, Austintown, is accused of intending to sell three-quarters of a pound of marijuana that township officers recovered from his nearly vacant home.

Austintown Detective Jeff Solic said the teen’s mother, Rebecca Osborne, 45, had recently moved out of state but the 16-year-old remained in the home.

Solic said police responded to the New Road home Sept. 23 on reports from neighbors who knew the residents moved out, but saw activity inside the home. Police found Weddington and other young adults living in the home “with little to no furniture and no food” – yet more than 10.5 ounces of marijuana and cash.

Weddington appeared in county juvenile court Wednesday afternoon. He was held in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center pending a substance-abuse evaluation, said Wes Skeels, juvenile court administrator. He is set for another hearing Nov. 5.

Osborne faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering children. She reportedly turned herself in to the court. She pleaded not guilty Monday and posted 10 percent of a $1,250 bond. She is set for a pretrial Nov. 5 in the county area court in Austintown.