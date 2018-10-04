Halloween happenings: Haunted houses, hayrides and more

Events around the Valley

DANCES

The Friendly Squares monthly square dance: Oct. 13 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St., Niles. Rex Parker will be the caller, and Frankie Hammond will cue the line dances. The theme is Halloween. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Cider and doughnuts will be serve. Admission is $6 at the door. Call 330-506-3370.

Family Halloween Bash: Lanterman’s Mill, Mill Creek Park, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Dress in your Halloween finest for a family-friendly Halloween party. Music, dancing, games, snacks, costume contest and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register/pay at Ford Nature Center by Oct. 17. $3 register; $5 not registered. Late registration/walk-ins (if space allows) $5 registered; $7 not registered.

HAYRIDES & HAUNTED HOUSES

Canfield Scaregrounds: At the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road, Canfield. Featuring the Barn of Evil, Core Reformatory, The Slaughterhouse, Zombie Paintball Massacre, Haunted Circus and The Last Ride Haunted Hayride; plus food and drinks on the interactive midway. The last ticket is sold at 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10:30 p.m. Sundays. Open from 7 to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31. Go to canfieldscaregrounds.com.

Family-friendly Haunted Wagon Rides: Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman Oct. 19-20, 26-27. Event starts at 6 p.m. Ticket sales are 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $5; $3 for children 12 and under.

Fear Forest: State Route 45, behind Dairy Queen, Lordstown. A one-mile ride through the forest and the Insaneatarium haunted house. Open through Oct. 28 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 to 10 p.m. Sundays. For tickets and information, go to fearforest.com.

Ghost Lake: Conneaut Lake Park, Pa. Eight levels of fear: The Amityville Horror, Dr. Rot’s Funeral Home, Terror Down Under, The Black Vortex, Ghoster Coaster, The Fox, The House of Evil and the Haunted Hotel. Through Oct. 28. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to midnight; Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m. Adults: $25 on Friday and Saturday, $20 on Sunday. Children 11 and under: $15 on Friday and Saturday, $10 on Sunday. Group Rates: 10 to 19 people receive a $2 off per person discount; 20 or more people receive a $3 off discount per person. Parking: $3. Go to ghostlake.net.

The ExFearience: Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd., Niles. Venture through non-stop haunts throughout the entire stadium; six attractions available. Open Oct. 5-7, 11-14, 19-21, 26-28, 31. Opens at 7 p.m. each day unless otherwise noted. Go to theexfearience.com.

HalloWeekends: Cedar Point, Sandusky. Four haunted houses and Halloween shows, with many rides open. Hours: 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 (indoor mazes open at 3, outdoor scare zones closed); and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 (indoor mazes open at 3 p.m., outdoor scare zones closed). For tickets and information, go to cedarpoint.com/halloweekends.

Hayrides to the Pumpkin Patch: Catalpa Grove Farms, 41473 state Route 14, Columbiana. 10 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20 (Oct. 27, weather permitting). Call 330-482-4064.

Phantom Fright Nights: Kennywood Park, West Mifflin, Pa. Ten haunted houses and midways, thrill rides, roller coasters and ghoulish food. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 27; and 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7, 28. Not recommended for children under 13. Cost: $29.99; $39.99 for dinner and front of the line haunt pass; and $26 for a group of 12 or more. 412-461-0500 or www.phantomfrightnights.com.

Kennywood’s Happy Hauntings: Takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Tickets are available at the gate for $17.99, free for children 3 and under. Costumes are permitted to be worn by children only; however, parts of some costumes (capes and other longer accessories) may not be worn on select rides for safety reasons. For information, go to kennywood.com/happyhauntings or call 412-461-0500.

NIGHTLIFE

“Murder at the Monster Bash”: An interactive musical comedy murder-mystery dinner show presented by SmashUp Entertainment Group. Shows are 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 11 and 12, at Magic Tree Pub and Eatery, 7463 South Ave., Boardman. Murder mystery event. Costumes encouraged. Loud noises, lighting effects and lighting blackouts may be included in the show. $50 ticket price is all-inclusive. Seating is limited. Admission is 21 and older. Go to magictreepubandeatery.com or call 330-629-2667, option 2.

Zombie Crawl: This annual event starts at B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Oct. 13. At around dusk, the participants, made up as zombies, will parade across the Spring Commons Bridge into downtown Youngstown where bars and restaurants are located. Several flash mobs will be scheduled at various locations downtown throughout the early evening. Spectators are asked to bring a canned or nonperishable food item to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. There will be no official Thrill The World performance for 2018.

Rustbelt Theater Company’s Zombie Ball and Burlesque: B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Oct. 13, after the Zombie Crawl. Undead costumes, dancing, burlesque, immersive theater and more.

ONSTAGE

“The Addams Family”: Presented by Crown Theater Productions at Main Street Theater, 5 N. Main St., Columbiana. Shows at 8 p.m. Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14. Call 800-838-3006.

“The Addams Family”: Oct. 19-21, 26-28, presented by YSU Theater, at Ford Theater inside Bliss Hall, Youngstown State University campus, on Wick Avenue. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: Top Hat Productions, 4220 Youngstown Poland Road, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27. Call 800-838-3006.

“Living Dead: The Musical:” Presented by Rust Belt Theater, at Calvin Center, 755 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. Show times: 8 p.m., Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27. Call 330-507-2358.

“The Rocky Horror Show”: Millenial Theatre Company, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.; Nov. 1, 7 p.m.; Nov. 2, 7, midnight; at Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown. 330-744-0264.

“Indiana Smith and the Mummy’s Curse”: Oct. 26, noon and 7 p.m., Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites, 150 East State Route 14, Columbiana, 330-482-5050. Audience-interactive Halloween murder mystery, includes a four-course plated luncheon; the evening performance includes a four-course gourmet buffet. For tickets, call 330-482-5050.

“The Twilight Zone”: Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-28 (Oct. 28 show starts at 2 p.m.). Four classic episodes from “The Twilight Zone” television show. Call 30-746-5455.

OTHER FRIGHTS

Ghost Walk: Presented by Trumbull County Fine Arts Council. Guided tours leave from the First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave., Warren, approximately every 10 minutes. This walking tour of the historic district covers approximately one mile and includes seven stops where costumed actors portray people who once lived in Trumbull County and who in most cases, died tragically. Hours: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12-13. 330-719-1199. Go to trumbullarts.org.

Creepy Hollows Haunted Trail: East Palestine City Park 31 Park Ave, East Palestine, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27. $5 admission.

Pymatuning State Park’s Jamestown Campground Spooktacular: 2660 Williamsfield Road, Jamestown, Pa., 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5-6 and 12-13. Event is free, but there are small fees for some of the activities. Includes a pumpkin derby, hayrides, costume contests and more. Call 724-932-3142.

PUMPKINS

Autumn Pumpkin Festival,: Volant Village Shops Main St., Volant, Pa., Oct. 13-14 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Celebrate everything pumpkin. On Saturday there will be fresh Amish bread, cookies, pies, jams and jellies, honey, fresh produce, amish textiles and alpacas. Photos with witches and wizards around the courtyard and free kids tattoos will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Call 724-533-5611.

Conneaut Lake Bark Park: Foust Road just north off Route 18, Fall Pumpkin Fest, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Food, artisans, crafters and home show. conneautlake.com.

Conneaut Lake Bark Park: Foust Road just north off Route 18, Giant Pumpkin Drop, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. conneautlake.com.

Great Pumpkin Carve Out: Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman. Small charge for pumpkins. Prizes awarded in all age categories. Bring your own carving tools and newspaper. Hours: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19; noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 20; and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. 330-726-8107.

Pumpkin Carving: 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Oct. 11, 12 and 13, Fellows Riverside Gardens. Carve pumpkins for display at the Pumpkin Walk held Oct. 14. Carving will take place in an area that may be chilly, so dress in warm layers. Carving tools will be available or bring your own. Light refreshments will be provided. Call 330-740-7116.

Pumpkin Walk at Twilight: Fellows Riverside Gardens, Mill Creek Park. Hundreds of lit jack o’lanterns and harvest decorations on display. Stay for refreshments and music after the walk. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14.

Pick A Pumpkin: MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20; 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21. Take a tractor-wagon ride to the pumpkin patch to pick a cannonball-sized pumpkin. Decorate your pumpkin to take home. Barns are open. Ride: $1; Rides and pumpkins: $3. Cash only.

Pick your own Apples & Pumpkins: Apple Castle, 277 Pa. Route 18, New Wilmington, Pa. Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call 724-652-3221.

NONFRIGHTFUL FUN

Beaver Township Trunk or Treat: Oct. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., South Range Plaza (corner of state Routes 164 and 165). Rain date is Oct. 28.

A View from the Hill – Tours of Oak Hill Cemetery: Oct. 27, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, 344 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown. Explore the rich history of this site. Guided tours begin and end at the Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel. A $5 donation per adult is appreciated. Parking is available within the cemetery. For information, call 330-743-2589.

Columbiana Maze Craze: 45107 state Route 14, Columbiana. Peter Pan theme. More than 21 acres of corn turned into a life-size maze. There is a total of 8.4 miles of trails that twist, turn and sometimes come to a dead end. The maze is professionally designed and cut. Hours: Wednesdays (during October only), 5 to 10 p.m.; last ticket sold at 8 p.m.; Thursday, closed; Friday: 5p.m. to midnight (last ticket sold at 10); Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight (last ticket sold at 10); Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last ticket sold at 7). Note special hours Nov. 4, which is dog day, noon to 7 (last ticket sold at 5). Go to columbianamazecraze.com.

Coolspring Maze and Farm Market: U.S. Route 62, 3.5 miles north of Mercer, Pa. Corn maze, hayrides, gemstone mining, expanded food menu. Hours through Nov. 4: Fridays, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. General admission is $12; season pass is $30. Go to coolspringmaze.com.

Detwiler Farm: 4520 Renkenberger Road, one mile west of Route 46, five miles south of Canfield and two miles north of Columbiana, will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 28. Also open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. There will be hayrides to the 10-acre pumpkin patch, a straw maze, four-acre cornfield maze, petting zoo, fall decorations, apples and cider. Go to detwilerfarms.com, 330-482-2276.

Farm End of Season: MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. Barns will close and public hours end Oct. 26.

Fall Fun Weekends at Ridgeview Farm: 5488 Kinsman Road (state Route 87, 7.5 miles west of Route 45 or 3.5 miles east of Middlefield). Hayrides, corn maze, pick your own pumpkin, petting zoo, Amish lunch/bake stand and other fall activities. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. Go to ridgeviewfarm.com.

Halloween Extravaganza: Primary Health Network, 63 Pitt St., Sharon, Pa., Oct. 18, 5 to 7 p.m. Trick-or-treat through Diagon Alley and meet your favorite Harry Potter characters. Then enjoy a scoop of ice cream in the Land of Oz and meet Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and Glenda the Good Witch. This event is free and open to the public.

Lamppost Farm Fall Festival: 10 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, Lamppost Farm, 14900 Market St., Columbiana. Free family-friendly event features apple cider pressing and apple butter churning, hayrides, straw climbing tower, yard games and disc golf, educational workshops, live entertainment and Lamppost’s signature cob-oven pizzas and grilled meats for purchase.

Parto’s Golf Learning Center: 2231 Coitsville-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, Annual Kids Halloween Party, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. $5 per person includes face painting. cupcakes, pumpkin decorating, obstacle course, balloons, drinks, games, popcorn, mini golf, a fire truck, mini hay wagon rides, prizes for every child.

Fall Weekends at Molnar Farms: Saturdays and Sundays in October (Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Molnar Farms, 3115 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, 330-757-3142. Hayride to the pumpkin patch.

Hell’s Hollow Adventure Trail: Spring Valley, 340 Bestwick Road, Mercer, Pa., 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5-27. Hike the four-mile trail or rent a cart buggy and explore. History, wildlife, water falls, iron ore furnace and more. Beginning in October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: $27.50 per cart; $5 walking per person. For information, contact 724-662-1999 or on Go to hellshollowhaunt.com.

“Nightlights”: Ward Beecher Planetarium, Youngstown State University, Oct. 12 to 26, all shows start at 8 p.m. All ages; costumes encouraged.

Mall Wide Trick or Treat: Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman, Oct. 27, 10 to 11 a.m.

All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat: hosted by Miss Dana’s Diamonds, Rulli Bros Market, 8025 South Ave, Boardman. 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit The Walnut Grove- A Field of Opportunity. More than 45 business/families with vehicles decorated and handing out candy at this event. A donation of $5 per child will be taken at at the beginning. Special-needs children can participate for free, but still must register and note the child’s special needs and/or food allergies (to to Rulli Bros. in Boardman).

Trick or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd., Niles. The 20th annual Trick or Treat at Eastwood Field is a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween for children age 12 and under. Ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first-come first-served basis. Children and adults will require a ticket. Tickets are $1 each and are available at the Scrappers team office, located at Eastwood Field. Anyone who donates canned goods for Project Feed Our Valley will receive a free general admission Scrappers ticket valid during the 2019 season. Call 330-505-0000 or kwalsh@mvscrappers.com.

Trunk or Treat: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 state Route 558, New Waterford.

Wizarding Weekend: Ward Beecher Planetarium, Youngstown State University campus, 84 Lincoln Ave. Youngstown. Oct. 5-6 (Friday 7-8:30 p.m.; Saturday 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m.), Celebrate Harry Potter and the J.K. Rowling universe. Learn about the night sky and how it relates to the wizarding world.