AEP customers in Ohio to see savings from federal tax cut
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio utility regulators have approved an agreement returning proceeds of the federal tax cut to customers of Columbus-based AEP.
In approving the deal Wednesday, Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Asim Haque called it “good news.”
Haque attributed the deal to commissioners’ insistence that utility companies begin tracking what they were over-collecting when using delivery rates developed under the previous 35-percent federal tax rate, rather than the new 21-percent rate.
AEP agreed to return customers $278 million for certain tax deferrals over 25 years and another $178 million over six years. The company also will add $20.4 million in tax savings per year toward its next rate adjustment.
The agreement also calls for AEP to contribute $1 million annually from 2018 through 2021 to assist low-income customers.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 18, 2017 9:21 p.m.
Power struggle rises over Valley
- March 5, 2018 midnight
FirstEnergy, other utilities challenge call to lower electric rates of Ohioans
- April 25, 2018 12:45 p.m.
Ohio utility board weighs challenge in federal tax-cut case
- December 20, 2017 5:57 p.m.
AT&T, Boeing and Wells Fargo pass tax cut savings to workers
- August 3, 2017 12:02 a.m.
PUCO OKs surcharges for Youngstown Thermal customers
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.