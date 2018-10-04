3 indicted Russians earlier charged by Mueller

LONDON (AP) — Justice Department officials say three of the seven Russian military intelligence officials accused in the hacking of anti-doping agencies were previously charged by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The three defendants named in an indictment unsealed Thursday also were named in a July indictment that accused Russia of hacking Democratic email accounts and facilitating the release of stolen emails.

John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said the new indictment didn’t arise out of Mueller’s investigation. But he says the Russian hackers in the latest case allegedly used some of the same methods and had the same general goal: to spread disinformation and confusion.

Demers says the indictment shows hackers can’t use anonymity to hide from the law.