3 indicted Russians earlier charged by Mueller
LONDON (AP) — Justice Department officials say three of the seven Russian military intelligence officials accused in the hacking of anti-doping agencies were previously charged by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The three defendants named in an indictment unsealed Thursday also were named in a July indictment that accused Russia of hacking Democratic email accounts and facilitating the release of stolen emails.
John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said the new indictment didn’t arise out of Mueller’s investigation. But he says the Russian hackers in the latest case allegedly used some of the same methods and had the same general goal: to spread disinformation and confusion.
Demers says the indictment shows hackers can’t use anonymity to hide from the law.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 16, 2017 midnight
Russian agents, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
- February 17, 2018 midnight
EXTRAORDINARY INDICTMENT
- March 15, 2017 11:43 a.m.
AP Source: Russian hackers charged in massive Yahoo breach
- February 16, 2018 1:09 p.m.
Special counsel: 13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation
- July 13, 2018 12:28 p.m.
UPDATE | Russians accused of hacking Democrats in '16 election
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.