Woman pleads not guilty to thefts from McDonald Parent Educator Group
Stephanie A. Hilbun
WARREN
Stephanie Hilbun, 41. of Nebraska Avenue in McDonald, pleaded not guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to theft in office, theft and four counts of forgery related to thefts from the McDonald Parent Educator Group.
Judge W. Wyatt McKay set bond at $10,000.
She's accused of theft of at least $7,500, according to her indictment.
Hilbun was indicted on the charges and arrested Tuesday afternoon. When Judge McKay asked, she said she expects to post bond.
The charges are alleged to have occurred starting in January 2016 and continuing into last month, according to her indictment. The charges carry possible prison penalties.
A roster for McDonald Schools says Stephanie Hilbun previously worked a paraprofessional at Roosevelt Elementary in the McDonald Schools. She is not believed to be currently employed by the school district.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 2, 2018 4:40 p.m.
Woman accused of theft from McDonald Parent Educator Group
- May 26, 2017 midnight
METRO digest
- August 3, 2016 midnight
- August 8, 2017 midnight
Ohio teen mom of buried newborn pleads not guilty
- December 15, 2017 11:22 a.m.
Former Liberty High school sub teacher charged with child pornography
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.