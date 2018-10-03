Summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman

POLAND

Sept. 21

Weapon: A traffic stop on Youngstown-Poland Road near Lyon Boulevard led to an arrest on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after police reported finding a .38-caliber revolver and five .38-caliber bullets in the car. A police report redacted the name of the suspect pending charges in Struthers court.

Sept. 22

Identity fraud: A North Carolina Place man found out his personal and bank-account information had been compromised.

BOARDMAN

Sept. 21

Arrest: Officers responded to a report that a car had struck the Fairfield Inn, 7397 Tiffany Blvd., before charging Teresa A. Schultheis, 56, of Chardonnay Lane, Poland, with operating a vehicle impaired. Schultheis registered a 0.231 blood-alcohol content, nearly triple Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Arrest: Authorities answered a call pertaining to a man having a seizure at a Pearson Circle home before charging Jeffrey T. Benko, 49, of that address with abusing harmful intoxicants, a first-degree misdemeanor, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. The Boardman man, who had several canisters of an aerosol product, also grabbed an officer’s wrist and fought with police, they alleged.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole two pairs of shoes from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A woman reportedly took $256 worth of cologne and socks from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Authorities at the Mahoning County jail took custody of Reshawn L. Magby, 18, who was wanted on a theft warrant. The Kent man was accused of stealing two wall thermostats and a sump pump Sept. 2 from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A South Avenue man said his 2013 Hyundai Sonata was taken without permission while he was at Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A man reported a $1,500 box directional sign missing from property he owns in the 7800 block of Market Street.

Arrest: Robert M. Allen of Wirt Street, Youngstown, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, a third-degree felony, after authorities had attempted to pull him over near Romaine Avenue. Allen, 19, led officers on a vehicular pursuit that reached up to 75 mph on Southern Boulevard before it was terminated on Youngstown’s South Side and shortly before Allen was taken into custody nearby, a report stated.

Theft: A Fox Run Court woman noticed an antique vase and two $500 crystal candlesticks missing from a hallway to her apartment building.

Theft: A woman in her late 30s reportedly stole two hooded sweatshirts from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular crash in the 5000 block of Youngstown-Poland Road, authorities charged Ted W. Rendinell, 56, of Lynn Drive, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Rendinell refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Theft: North Jackson police handed Damon L. Jefferson Jr., 24, to township authorities. Jefferson, of Lansdowne Boulevard, Youngstown, was charged with stealing a $194 pair of blue jeans April 13 from Bruce Gallery, 4040 Market St.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly took $26 worth of car-tire products from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Sept. 22

Attempted breaking and entering: The property owner in the basement of a vacant office building in the 5000 block of Market Street reportedly heard two loud suspicious noises upstairs, where he saw two muddy footprints.

Theft: A Brainard Drive man discovered a trail camera he had set up in a wooded area near his home was missing.

Felonious assault: A Market Street man alleged his girlfriend hit him in the face while wearing a set of brass knuckles, then left the area on foot.

Theft: Someone removed about $1,375 worth of cologne from a car in the 700 block of Orlo Lane.

Theft: The owner of Luc’s Auto Services, 4100 Market St., discovered the catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Hillman Way woman told officers her husband agreed to meet two people in the 7800 block of Market Street, who apparently were interested in buying his Jeep. After taking the vehicle for a test drive, however, they reportedly failed to return it, the accuser reported.

Theft: Someone in the 7400 block of West Boulevard broke into a vehicle then removed a book and $5 in loose change.

Theft: Raeona M. Brown, 22, of Union Street, Youngstown, and Teanisha S. Mitchell, 39, of Ravene Place, Sharon, Pa., were charged with stealing $113 worth of women’s clothing from Gabe’s. Also, police charged Veronica L. Scott, 32, of Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, with obstructing official business, when, they alleged, Scott lied about her identity.

Theft: Christopher M. Minadeo of Lightner Place, Boardman, was charged in the theft of $99 worth of items from Walmart. Minadeo, 34, also was wanted on warrants.

Sept. 23

Criminal damaging: Police charged two Youngstown girls, 14 and 15, and a Youngstown boy, 16, with criminal damaging after alleging the teens cut open the packaging to BB guns while in Walmart. All were released to the custody of their parents.

Theft: A Leetonia woman told officers a man had stolen $200 from her as she walked in the 6600 block of Market Street.

Theft: A 17-year-old Youngstown girl was accused of taking from Walmart $283 worth of items that included a slip cover.

Theft: A woman told police that as she entered Plaza Donuts, 712 Boardman-Canfield Road, she noticed no employees in the business. After being notified of the situation a short time later, the owner discovered a night deposit containing an undisclosed sum of money missing.

Domestic violence: Riley B. Plavka of Turnberry Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his sister alleged that during an argument, Plavka, 23, pushed her onto a bed and threatened to punch her teeth out.

Theft: Alexis M. Floyd, 28, who listed Youngstown addresses on Rosewood Avenue and Elliot Lane, was charged with stealing about $43 worth of merchandise, including curtain warmers, from Walmart. Floyd also was wanted on two warrants, one each from Girard and Campbell.

Theft: Three Youngstown boys, one age 13 and two age 14, were charged with theft and carrying concealed weapons after about $169 worth of property was stolen from Walmart. The teens also were found with BB guns, police alleged.

Theft: Austintown authorities relinquished custody of Joshua R. Kosa, 35, to Boardman police. Kosa, of South Bailey Road, North Jackson, was accused of stealing a $75 Pittsburgh Steelers shirt Sept. 11 from Touchdown Gifts in Southern Park Mall.

Sept. 24

Arrest: Police arrested Kevin A. Terlecky, 22, at his Shelby Road home on a charge of violating a protection order, related to a situation earlier this month in which a neighbor reported the Boardman man had posted on Facebook correspondence about him, in violation of a protection order the neighbor had filed Aug. 21 against Terlecky.

Theft: A Huntington Drive woman realized someone had entered her vehicle and stole a driver’s license, a Social Security card, a debit card and about $20.

Theft: A Shields Road man reported having chased a suspect who had stolen items that included an iPad from nearby cars.

Possible arson: A man in Boardman Park told police he noticed smoke coming from a trash bin for recyclable items, then opened the container and saw that cardboard material was on fire.

Fraud: A Locust Avenue man learned that his stolen debit-card number had been used to make three fraudulent purchases, including two that totaled more than $400 and originated in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Theft: A township woman reported a wooden folding chair missing from her vehicle while she was at a Tiffany Boulevard grocery store.

Theft: A $600 wristwatch was stolen from a vehicle in the 6800 block of Lockwood Boulevard.

Possible child endangerment: A nurse practitioner with Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St., told officers she treated a child who reportedly suffered a bone fracture to his right forearm.

Criminal damaging: Someone threw rocks and damaged two glass-block windows to a business in the 5900 block of South Avenue. Damage was estimated at $800.

Theft: Two women reportedly stole $1,400 worth of men’s and women’s clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 550 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A woman in her 30s reportedly took $16 worth of property from Hair Depot, 4026 Market St.

Drugs: After pulling her over near West Boulevard, officers handed Irina M. Sprankle, 20, of East Parkside Drive, Boardman, a minor-misdemeanor citation charging her with having a glass jar with suspected marijuana stems, suspected marijuana cigars and suspected marijuana pipes in the car.

Theft: Laurea Green, 27, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Doral Drive and charged in the theft of $8 worth of merchandise Aug. 11 from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St. Green, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, also was wanted on a Liberty Township probation-violation warrant.

Theft: A woman discovered a 16-inch chain saw missing from her Cheriwood Court home.

Sept. 25

Arrest: Police in the 1900 block of Boardman-Poland Road took Ryan M. Trimacco, 32, into custody after finding out Trimacco, of Iroquois Street, Struthers, was wanted on a felony drug-possession charge, related to a July 1 overdose in the 6000 block of Applecrest Court. A bag that contained suspected heroin was found near him, a report showed.

Theft: Shalamar M. Teague, 28, of Labelle Street, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $250 worth of children’s clothing and accessories while in Walmart.

Breaking and entering: Someone apparently removed a deadbolt lock and entered a vacant home in the 100 block of Sugarcane Drive, though nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Misuse of a credit card: A Boardman-Canfield Road woman told authorities bank cards removed from her car were used without authorization at about seven locations.

Theft: A man in his late teens reportedly fled in a white Oldsmobile Alero after having stolen from Walmart an $85 Xbox hard drive.

Theft: A man in his mid-60s reportedly used a sharp metal object to break into a vending machine at Red Roof Inn, 1051 Tiffany Blvd., and remove money.

Theft by deception: The owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs, 813 Boardman-Poland Road, alleged an employee used expired coupons to offer free food to friends of hers.

Voyeurism: A West Boulevard woman told officers she saw the silhouette of a figure apparently trying to peer through her apartment window.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly took a $398 compound bow from Walmart.

Theft: An Orlo Lane man discovered two of his vehicles had been entered, and that a global positioning system device was missing from one of them.

Sept. 26

Theft: Someone entered cars in the 7400 block of West Boulevard, then removed debit cards, wallets, a Social Security card and coins.