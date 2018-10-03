A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard and Girard

HUBBARD

Sept. 20

Trespassing: A School Street woman reported her daughter-in-law admitted to her that she had been on the accuser’s property, despite a court order forbidding the family member from being there.

Sept. 21

Citation: While handling a dispute in the 200 block of Viola Avenue, officers wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Keith Chandler, 38, of Bushnell-Campbell Road, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct after a woman alleged Chandler, who owns a roofing company, called her a series of derogatory names. The accuser had complained about nails and debris falling on her deck as her next-door neighbor’s home was having a new roof installed, a report stated.

Sept. 23

Arrest: After stopping his vehicle in the 100 block of Youngstown-Hubbard Road, police charged Jason P. Haber, 43, of Thomas Road, Hubbard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Thomas registered a 0.311 blood-alcohol content, nearly four times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

GIRARD

Sept. 22

Identity fraud: A Girard business owner told police an Oklahoma man bought $2,000 worth of merchandise from him but never received the products. The buyer reportedly told the owner that a Michigan man claiming to be the correct vendor took money without delivering the goods.

Vehicle theft: A 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen in the 200 block of Dearborn Street.

Criminal mischief: Someone spray-painted graffiti on the rear of a North State Street pizza restaurant. Damage was estimated at $100.

Sept. 23

Burglary: To a residence in the 300 block of East Liberty Street after officers noticed a broken rear-porch window. It appeared the home had been ransacked, though no valuables seemed to be missing.

Assault: Authorities responded to a fight in the 30 block of West Wilson Avenue, where a man reported having been rushed from behind and shoved into a car, resulting in a possible knee injury.

Theft: An Idaho Avenue man discovered someone had entered his backyard shed then took an engine block and a 12-horsepower motor.

Sept. 25

Assault: An Iowa Avenue woman alleged that after waiting for her boyfriend’s mother to arrive, the mother grabbed and shook the accuser, then pushed her into a telephone pole. The victim suffered redness and welts.

Arrest/drugs: Police conducting a traffic stop near Trumbull Avenue took into custody Jason D. Vandenburg, 23, of East Second Street, Girard, on a Girard warrant, and charged Wayne A. Thorne Jr., 22, of Trumbull, Girard, with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Thorne had a single prescription pill; he also admitted having two small bags of suspected marijuana on his person, a report showed.

Obstructing official business: Police reported a Trumbull Avenue man interrupted a traffic stop near his residence, in part by yelling at the person who was to receive a citation.

Counterfeit: A phony $20 bill was reportedly passed at Rite Aid Pharmacy, 713 N. State St.

Sept. 26

Arrest: A traffic stop near East Liberty Street led to the arrest of Bobby J. Thompkins of Arbor Circle, Youngstown, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Thompkins, 58, refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Possible child endangerment: Police responded to a report that a 2-year-old was walking alone near East Broadway and North avenues before the child was quickly reunited unharmed with his father. No charges were filed, however.

Harassment: An Elruth Court woman said she received the latest in a series of such calls that included nine this month.

Extortion: A Maple Avenue woman told police a man she had corresponded with via Facebook and to whom she sent a revealing photograph of herself threatened to share the image with her friends unless she gave him $300.

Arrest: Authorities apprehended Kristian A. Coons, 24, of Hazel Street, Girard, who was wanted on warrants from New Philadelphia, Ohio, as well as Liberty Township and Mahoning County. Coons also was charged with falsification and resisting arrest after being accused of lying about his identity before leading officers on a foot chase from a nearby business.