Munroe accuses Ryan campaign of 'minor infraction'

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Republican Party Chairman Mark Munroe filed a complaint today with the Federal Election Commission against the campaign committee of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, for what he acknowledges is a “minor infraction.”

Ryan’s committee failed to place a box around the “Paid for by Tim Ryan for Congress” disclaimer at the bottom of a piece of campaign literature.

Munroe said he filed the complaint because county Democratic Chairman David Betras filed one Monday with the Ohio Elections Commission alleging Michael Rulli, the Republican nominee for the 33rd Ohio Senate District seat, is making improper corporate contributions to his campaign.

Betras accused Rulli of using his family’s grocery stores in Boardman and Austintown to distribute yard signs and other campaign materials.

Ryan’s campaign was looking into the matter and wasn’t prepared immediately to make a comment to The Vindicator.