KAVANAUGH | Massive coalition of Christian churches calling for Kavanaugh to withdraw
WASHINGTON (AP)
A massive coalition of U.S. Christian churches attended by 40 million people wants Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his Supreme Court nomination.
The National Council of Churches says the conservative jurist has “disqualified himself.” The group says in a statement that at last week’s dramatic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, he showed “extreme partisan bias,” demonstrating he lacks the temperament to join the high court.
The group says Kavanaugh told “outright falsehoods.” And it is criticizing his judicial record on voting rights, health care and other issues on which the group has taken liberal-leaning positions.
Kavanaugh is a Roman Catholic who has said religion is an important part of his life. The council does not represent Roman Catholics.
Three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the claims.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 3, 2018 9:18 p.m.
KAVANAUGH | 650 law profs join chorus of voices calling for rejection of Kavanaugh
- September 28, 2018 8:44 a.m.
KAVANAUGH HEARING | Kavanaugh faces crucial vote, White House eyes GOP senators
- September 29, 2018 midnight
Will Kavanaugh case be setback to #MeToo?
- February 11, 2017 9:19 p.m.
Elections board disqualifies Struthers council candidate
- September 27, 2018 8:30 a.m.
KAVANAUGH HEARING | Ford finishes testimony; judge speaks next
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.