Man in Ohio prison for stabbing in fast-food fight released early
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college student convicted in his roommate’s fatal stabbing after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food and sentenced to three years in prison has received an early release.
A judge in Akron on Tuesday granted early prison release to 24-year-old Kendal Scheid, of Norwalk. Scheid served nearly 10 months of his sentence in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, of Newark. Prosecutors and Unternaher’s family objected Tuesday to the release.
The University of Akron student earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in his roommate’s death in December 2016. Police say the friends were drunk when they argued about fast food they were eating at their off-campus apartment.
The judge had said she would let Scheid out early if he behaved in prison.
