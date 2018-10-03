Mail carrier reports deep dog bite in Boardman

BOARDMAN

A mail carrier notified police that a dog bit him Tuesday morning while he was delivering mail on Meadowbrooke Avenue.

The victim received three deep puncture wounds and told police that he has had issues with this particular dog before. Police advised the dog’s owner to keep the dog under quarantine and prepare immunization records.

The owner uses a wheelchair told police that the dog pushed past him and attacked the victim.

Police determined that there was no gross negligence on the part of the owner.