Mail carrier reports deep dog bite in Boardman
BOARDMAN
A mail carrier notified police that a dog bit him Tuesday morning while he was delivering mail on Meadowbrooke Avenue.
The victim received three deep puncture wounds and told police that he has had issues with this particular dog before. Police advised the dog’s owner to keep the dog under quarantine and prepare immunization records.
The owner uses a wheelchair told police that the dog pushed past him and attacked the victim.
Police determined that there was no gross negligence on the part of the owner.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 21, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Dogs taken after mailman mauled on East Side
- September 18, 2018 10:56 a.m.
Costumed pooch target of super-duper pooper scooper
- October 27, 2016 10:32 a.m.
Postal Service: Dog attacks on Pa. carrier halt mail delivery
- December 28, 2016 4:53 p.m.
Girard cop shoots pit bull they say attacked people, other dog
- July 20, 2018 1:05 p.m.
Police on scene after large dog mauls mail carrier on the East Side
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.