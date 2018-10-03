KAVANAUGH | 650 law profs join chorus of voices calling for rejection of Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP)

Hundreds of law professors have signed onto a letter urging the Senate to reject Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The letter was shared in a New York Times op-ed and signed by more than 650 law professors. The letter will be sent to the Senate on Thursday.

The letter says that in his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Kavanaugh “displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for election to the highest court of the land.”

The letter also says Kavanaugh gave “intemperate, inflammatory” responses and was “discourteous” to senators.

Kavanaugh is accused of sexually assaulting a woman decades ago when the two were in high school. He has steadfastly denied it.